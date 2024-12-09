Maha Govt has started process to fill 1.53 lakh vacant posts: Governor

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state government has commenced the recruitment process to fill 1.53 lakh vacant posts to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, the Governor said that till today 78,309 posts have been filled.

The state government has also started the process to fill up 6,931 vacant posts in 17 cadres under the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) on honorarium basis subject to the decision of the Supreme Court, he said.

The state government has tied up with the state of Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany in February, 2024 for supply of 10,000 skilled manpower, he said.

The state government is implementing the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme for empowerment of women in the age group of 21 to 65 years in the state, he said.

An amount of Rs 1,500 per month is being given to more than 2.34 crore women beneficiaries under this scheme and five monthly instalments from July to November, 2024 have been paid, he said.

This scheme will continue, the Governor said.

The status of classical language granted to Marathi language by the Central Government will help in establishment of special centres to study Marathi language in 450 universities, the Governor said.

“More funds will be available from the Central Government for preservation and conservation of Marathi Language,” he said. PTI VT