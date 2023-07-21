Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash parts of Nanded; people shifted due to flood-like situation

Aurangabad: Nearly 1,000 people from 12 villages in Biloli tehsil of Maharashtra's Nanded were shifted to safer places due to a flood-like situation there as heavy rains lashed parts of the district, officials said on Friday.

Of the 62 circles in Nanded district, where rainfall is measured, heavy rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours) was recorded in 36 circles, they said.

At 213.75 mm, Adampur revenue circle in Nanded's Biloli taluka recorded the highest rainfall across the Marathwada region during the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, a report issued by the divisional commissioner office said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, in Biloli tehsil were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," a district administration official said.

Rescue teams comprising revenue department personnel and others carried out the rescue operation from Thursday evening that continued till late night, he said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added.

The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said.

Of the 468 circles in Marathwada, where rainfall is measured, 40 circles recorded heavy rainfall. Of them, 36 circles are from Nanded district alone, the divisional commissionerate report said.

Adampur and Narangal Budruk circles received 213.75 mm and 210.75 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period, it said.

Eighteen circles recovered rainfall between 100-200 mm, while 16 others received 65-100 mm rainfall, it added.

Jalkot in Latur district recorded 83 mm rainfall, while in Hingoli district, Akhada recorded 94.50 mm rainfall, Tembhurni 78.75 mm, Yehalegaon 85.75 mm in 24 hours, the report said.

One gate of Vishnupuri dam near Nanded city was opened at 11.30 pm on Thursday and 12,924 cusecs water was released. However, the gate was shut around 6.45 am on Friday, an official said.

"But after heavy rainfall, the gate of the dam, built on the Godavari river, was once again opened at 11.45 am and 11,688 cusecs water was released," he said.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's orange alert of heavy rainfall in Nanded, the district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, authorities said.

Nanded is located around 280 km from Aurangabad.