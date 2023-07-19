Maha: Infant falls into drain as woman loses grip while walking on railway tracks in rain-hit Thane district

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah between Thakurli and Kalyan stations near Mumbai on Wednesday as heavy rains disrupted local train services. A video shows a local train halted on a small bridge and a woman, accompanied by a man, crying for help while pointing out at a swollen drain flowing below. Commuters on the train can be heard saying that the woman's baby has fallen into the nullah and swept away.

A Fire Brigade official said they have received a distress call about a child falling into the nullah along the railway track in Thane district and are launching an operation to trace the baby. Train services between the Kalyan and Kasara section in Thane district were stopped on Wednesday afternoon due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after heavy rains in the area, a senior railway official said.

As trains stopped in tracks, many commuters walked on tracks to reach the nearest railway stations.

Meanwhile, in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, a 14-year-old girl drowned in a swollen drain while her 12-year-old brother was rescued by people, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the brother-sister duo was walking home after attending school, the official said.

The body of the girl was fished out from the water later, the official said. PTI COR NSK