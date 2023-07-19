Maha: Konkan Railway operations stopped at Chiplun briefly as Vashishthi river breaches danger mark

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Train operations on the Konkan Railway route were stopped for an hour at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon as the Vashishthi river crossed the danger mark following incessant rains, an official said.

L K Verma, chief public relations officer of Konkan Railway, told PTI that water was above the danger mark on the Vashishthi (also spelled as Vashishti) railway bridge, and hence train services were stopped as a precautionary measure around 3 pm.

Operations were resumed after an hour, he said.

The Kochuveli-Indore Express was the only train that was halted at Chiplun station (255 km south of Mumbai) during this period, Verma added.

“After our engineers inspected the bridge and declared it safe, train operations resumed on the route,” he said.

Overnight heavy downpour caused several rivers in the coastal Konkan region to swell on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation of people in some areas. PTI KK KRK