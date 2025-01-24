Maha Kumbh: 10 cr pilgrims expected for Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it is anticipating 10 crore devotees for the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh for which comprehensive measures are being implemented to efficiently manage traffic and crowds.

Bathing ritual is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days beginning from Makar Sankranti is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates, which are known as 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan).

The Mauni Amavasya on January 29 will be the third such auspicious date at the ongoing fair. The first two were on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and 14 (Makar Sankranti) while three more will be next month -- February 3 (Basant Panchami), 12 (Maghi Purnima), and 26 (Maha Shivratri).

In a statement Friday, the government said officials have been instructed to ensure that devotees return from the same sector or zone in which they arrive and under no circumstances will devotees be permitted to move to Sangam Nose or other zones.

All additional district magistrates, additional superintendents of police, circle officers, sub-divisional magistrates, and sector magistrates have been directed to supervise arrangements within their respective jurisdictions to maintain order, the government said.

"As the most important festival of Maha Kumbh, Mauni Amavasya is the focal point of the event's arrangements. This year, with the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to make Maha Kumbh more grand and divine, a record number of devotees are expected to gather in Prayagraj," it said.

"To prioritise the convenience of devotees, instructions have been issued to minimise movement between zones, particularly at Sangam Nose, from January 27 to 29," the government said.

"A 12-kilometer-long ghat has been constructed for easy access and bathing.

Devotees are being encouraged to bathe at the ghat closest to their entry point and return from there without moving to other zones. Evacuation teams will be deployed to prevent overcrowding at the ghats, with safe evacuation of devotees being a top priority for the administration," it added.

To ensure effective crowd control, key resources such as ropes, loud hailers, whistles, flying squads and watch tower teams will be deployed to ensure 100 per cent control on hard barriers and barricades.

Emphasis will be placed on the presence of central forces and seamless coordination at these locations. Temporary holding areas, parking facilities, and overnight stay arrangements will be established at institutions, if necessary, to further manage the crowd.

The government said the infrastructure at the ghats is being reinforced to accommodate the large number of devotees. Provisions include river barricading, water police, watch towers, improved lighting, clear signage, toilets, changing rooms, and comprehensive cleanliness measures.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh, considered world's largest spiritual gathering and a key Hindu pilgrimage at Triveni Sangam, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. PTI KIS DV DV