Maha Kumbh: 13 akharas perform amrit snan at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: The 'Amrit Snan' by saints and seers of all 13 akharas on Mauni Amavasya, which was deferred after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh here, concluded at the Sangam on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The bathing ritual of akharas, which commenced in the afternoon after crowd control measures were implemented, ended by about 7.30 pm, they said.

The ritual, which was scheduled for 'Brahma Muhurat' (auspicious hour), was postponed due to the stampede near Sangam Nose early in the morning.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede in the Sangam area as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

A senior official of the mela administration said that, for the first time, saints of akharas and Naga ascetics had to break their tradition of taking the first dip in the Sangam due to circumstances.

Instead, the opportunity was given to devotees first, and the 'Amrit Snan' (holy bath) for the akharas was rescheduled for later in the day, the official said.

As per tradition, the Sanyasi akharas were the first to perform the ritual, with saints from Mahanirvani, Atal, Niranjani, Anand, Juna, Avahan, and Panch Agni Akharas taking the holy dip.

This was followed by the Bairagi sect's Panch Nirvani Ani, Panch Digambar, and Panch Nirmohi Ani akharas.

Later, saints from the Udaseen sect, including Naya Udaseen, Bada Udaseen, and Nirmal akharas, performed the ritual.

During the bathing ceremony, flower petals were showered on devotees from a helicopter, adding to the spiritual atmosphere.

Many saints expressed disappointment over the unfortunate incident that led to the postponement of their traditional bath. "The enthusiasm for Amrit Snan was not the same as before, as the stampede left everyone distressed," said a saint.

However, the Mahants, Shri Mahants, and Peethadheeshwars of the akharas arrived in their traditional processions, carrying religious flags and palanquins of their deities.

Earlier in the morning, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the saints had voluntarily postponed their bathing ritual due to safety concerns.

However, once the crowd reduced, the akharas proceeded with the 'Amrit Snan'.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the Shankaracharyas of India’s three major Peeths — Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vidhu Shekhar Bharati Ji of Sringeri Sharada Peeth, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji of Dwarka Sharada Peeth, and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji of Jyotish Peeth — performed the sacred bath together.

According to Mukundanand Brahmachari, in-charge of the Jyotish Peeth camp, the three Shankaracharyas arrived at the Triveni Sangam in a motorboat and took a dip while praying for the well-being of the nation.