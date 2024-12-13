Maha Kumbh 2025: Adityanath thanks PM Modi for visiting Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Prayagraj, the state and every devotee coming to Maha Kumbh 2025.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday inaugurated 167 projects in Prayagraj worth Rs 5,500 crore. The event assumes significance as it takes place a month before the commencement of the mega festival which will witness a sea of humanity descending on the soil of the holy city.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela will take place from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years.

The UP chief minister said PM Modi's arrival is important in view of the worship rituals at the 'Triveni' (confluence) of "Maa Ganga-Yamuna and Saraswati" as well as Maha Kumbh-2025 to be held in Prayagraj. It is of utmost importance for all the Sanatan Dharma followers and all devotees in the country and the world who have affection for India.

Adityanath said devotees had the 'darshan' of Akshay Vat for the first time after hundreds of years in the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh on the inspiration, guidance and direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akshay Vat Corridor is also going to be inaugurated this time under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, he said. The corridor of the Bade Hanuman temple, for whose anointment Mother Ganga comes every year, will also be inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Modi, he added.

The chief minister further said the devotees were also able to see the sacred Saraswati Koop -- in which Mother Saraswati resides in an invisible form -- and her confluence with Ganga-Yamuna which takes place at Sangam for the first time in the 2019 Kumbh. This grand form of Saraswati Koop will now be in front of everyone through the inauguration of Saraswati Corridor and it will be accessible to all, the chief minister said.

When Lord Rama left for exile, he first extended the hand of friendship to Nishadraj in Shringaverpur, the UP chief minister said, and added that with the inspiration of the prime minister, the inauguration of the 56-feet high statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj and the corridor will also be done by Prime Minister Modi.

The vision of Kumbh being grand, divine, clean, safe and well organised, was given by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 Kumbh, Adityanath said. This time, Maha Kumbh is to be grand, divine and digital Maha Kumbh. This is also being realised with the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath said.

He said Mahakumbh Nagar, which is being realised as the largest temporary city in the world, is also a symbol of his inspiration.

The chief minister said on behalf of the people of the entire state, on behalf of every devotee who is overwhelmed by coming to Prayagraj, "I express my gratitude on behalf of every such devotee".

Adityanath on this occasion called upon the people of entire Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh, including the team working as volunteers in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, to take this entire programme to heights of success, and exuded confidence in the success of the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the UP government said in a statement. PTI NAV KSS KSS