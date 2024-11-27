Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations to be completed by Dec 10: UP CM Adityanath

Prayagraj, Nov 27 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 and assured that all arrangements for the grand event will be completed by December 10, a month ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects, Adityanath told reporters here.

Highlighting the rapid pace of preparations, the UP chief minister said, "Work is progressing on a war footing. Senior government and administrative officials have thoroughly reviewed and inspected the ongoing projects." "Despite delays caused by an extended rainy season, the Maha Kumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will be held in a spectacular and grand manner," he said.

The chief minister expressed pride in the opportunity to receive Prime Minister Modi's guidance during the inauguration.

He noted that both central and state governments, along with all departments, are fully committed to ensuring the success of this monumental event.

Chief Minister Adityanath announced that Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a significantly expanded fairground, covering 800 more hectares than the 2019 Kumbh.

He highlighted the success of previous expansions, noting that in the last Kumbh, approximately 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions were accommodated.

This year, the number of tents will be doubled to 1.8 lakh, ensuring a larger capacity for pilgrims and organisations, he said.

"Devotees of Sanatan Dharma and followers of Indian traditions who revere the Ganga and Prayagraj will have the opportunity to participate in this grand event," Adityanath said.

"Saints, social and cultural organisations from across the nation are also expected to join. Extensive infrastructure development is underway in both the Kumbh area and the city, with projects progressing on schedule," he said.

Some works will be completed by November 30 and others by December 10, he added.

The prime minister will visit Prayagraj on December 13 to perform Maa Ganga 'aarti' and inaugurate various development projects, the chief minister said.

PM Modi will also witness a display of the 'Digital Kumbh' and the completed works aimed at enhancing the grandeur of the event, he added.