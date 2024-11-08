Maha Kumbh 2025 to feature QR-code monitoring for clean toilets, exclusive gallery of renowned Hindi poets

Prayagraj, Nov 8 (PTI) The upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is set to prioritise cleanliness and literary heritage in unprecedented ways, according to officials.

For the first time, a QR code-based monitoring system will be employed to ensure the cleanliness of over 150,000 toilets across the fairgrounds.

Simultaneously, the visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience an audio-visual gallery dedicated to the works of celebrated Hindi poets and authors.

Special Officer for the Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, emphasized the innovative approach to sanitation.

"To maintain cleanliness, we are introducing a QR code-based system where each toilet will be monitored by scanning a unique code," she said.

This system, managed by 1,500 'Ganga Seva Doots' (volunteers), will allow real-time cleanliness assessments.

"The volunteers will inspect each toilet daily, answering key questions on an app such as whether the toilet is clean, has a functional door and an adequate water supply," Rana said.

Reports from the app will be sent directly to a control room, alerting the vendors to attend to any maintenance needs within minutes.

In addition to QR monitoring, other sanitation technologies will be employed.

"We are using jet spray cleaning to minimize manual intervention and have also established a plan for septic tank maintenance through cesspool operations," Rana said.

The visitors can also report sanitation issues through the online system, adding another layer of cleanliness oversight.

In another notable first, the Maha Kumbh will celebrate India's literary legacy through a gallery showcasing some of the most distinguished Hindi poets.

Deputy Curator of Allahabad Museum, Rajesh Mishra, said a dedicated space is being created at the museum to honour poets like Sumitranandan Pant, Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and Agyeya, featuring both visual and audio archives.

"This experience will allow people to not only see these poets but to hear their voices reciting their original works. We have rare recordings of poetry recitations, which will provide a deeply enriching experience for visitors," said Mishra.

To bring these historic recordings to the Maha Kumbh audience, the Allahabad Museum is collaborating with the Film Division, Doordarshan, and All India Radio.

"The list of recordings is ready and we are working to make these voices a special part of the fair," Mishra added.

With the integration of advanced sanitation measures and a celebration of Hindi literary giants, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to offer a blend of spirituality, culture, and technology, ensuring both cleanliness and an immersive cultural experience for millions of visitors. PTI RAJ KIS AS AS