Maha Kumbh 2025 to set new benchmarks in cleanliness: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will not only set new benchmarks in cleanliness but will also embrace technology to present a "Digital Kumbh".

Advertisment

While attending a media group's 'Samvad' programme, Adityanath extended greetings on Constitution Day, emphasising that the three foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution are rooted in 'samvad' (dialogue and communication).

Giving insights into the government's preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Adityanath also elaborated on the transformative changes UP has witnessed over the past seven-and-a-half years.

He said this Maha Kumbh will not only be a clean and grand event but will also showcase a "Digital Kumbh", marking a blend of tradition and technology.

Advertisment

"There was a time when Kumbh was synonymous with dirt, stampedes and chaos. The management of the Kumbh was often entrusted to individuals with little respect for faith, tradition, culture or heritage.

"However, with a sense of reverence for this heritage and the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the arrangements for Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019 earned UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," he said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place from January 13 to February 26, spanning 45 days.

Advertisment

The key bathing dates include Paush Purnima (January 13), Makar Sankranti Shahi Snan (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Magh Purnima (February 12) and Mahashivratri (February 26).

Described as one of the worlds largest religious, spiritual and cultural gatherings, the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh promises to be a magnificent celebration of tradition and faith.

Highlighting the government's extensive preparations for the event, he emphasised the collaborative efforts of the central and state governments. He recalled that the 2019 Kumbh witnessed the participation of 23-24 crore devotees and stated that this time, 35-40 crore devotees are expected to visit in the course of 45 days.

Advertisment

He said preparations are being carried out on a war footing to enhance Prayagraj's connectivity via air, rail and road, including the development of four- and six-lane highways.

The Maha Kumbh area has been significantly expanded from 3,200 hectares in 2019 to 4,000 hectares for 2025, divided into 25 well-organised sectors.

"The government is ensuring that devotees do not have to walk more than 1.5-2 km to reach the Sangam. Over 1,850 hectares have been earmarked for parking on various routes, within a radius of 2-5 km from the Sangam.

Advertisment

"From these parking sites, around 7,000 state transport corporation buses will provide electronic transport services to the Kumbh area,” he added.

"In 2019, nine road flyovers and six underpasses were constructed. This time, 14 road overbridges are being built.

"While there were four concrete bathing ghats last time, nine concrete ghats are being constructed for Maha Kumbh 2025. All these works are progressing on a war footing and will be completed by November 30," he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister also mentioned the ongoing construction of a riverfront and the extension of temporary ghats. "In 2019, the temporary ghats spanned 8 km; this year, they will extend to 12 km," he said. Highlighting transportation arrangements, CM Yogi announced that 550 shuttle buses will be deployed for the convenience of devotees, and seven bus stands have been constructed.

To improve connectivity, road widening projects are being expedited, converting single-lane roads to double lanes, two-lane roads to four lanes, and four-lane roads to six lanes. These enhancements aim to ensure smooth and efficient movement during the grand event.

Adityanath highlighted the remarkable progress in restoring the purity of the Ganga River, stating, "Before 2014, the Gangetic dolphin, once symbolic of the Ganga's identity, had disappeared. Now, it has returned. No drainage or sewer will flow into the Ganga anymore, and devotees will witness a clean and uninterrupted river during Mahakumbh 2025."

Advertisment

He detailed the government’s comprehensive preparations, including health services, with the construction of a new temporary hospital and enhancements to government hospitals and medical colleges. Referring to the 2019 Kumbh, he noted the effective zero-liquid-discharge measures implemented, along with the construction of 1.14 lakh toilets that were cleaned regularly.

"For 2025 Mahakumbh, we are building 1.5 lakh toilets to further strengthen sanitation arrangements," he said. He announced that tent accommodations have been significantly expanded from 80,000 last year to 1.6 lakh this year. “We are also implementing robust measures to minimise carbon emissions,” he emphasised.

Expressing his vision for the event, Adityanath said, "Prayagraj Maha Kumbh will be a new campaign to showcase the heritage, development and tradition of Sanatan Dharma, giving it a renewed identity on a global stage."