Maha Kumbh 2025: Traffic Police devise plan for 7 important routes

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) In a bid to ensure smooth travel for devotees and tourists during the Maha Kumbh, the traffic police have devised a detailed plan for effective management across seven key routes to Prayagraj.

The traffic police have devised plans for routes from Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh to the Maha Kumbh Mela and Commissionerate area, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

With over 40 crore pilgrims expected, the traffic plan includes designated parking for large and small vehicles and pedestrian-friendly measures.

One-way routes will be enforced in the fair area, and SSP, Kumbh Mela will implement real-time diversions in case of excessive crowds.

According to an estimate, 21 per cent of traffic is expected from the Jaunpur route and 18 per cent from the Rewa/Banda route. Similarly, 16 per cent are expected via the Varanasi route, whereas 14 per cent and 12 per cent are expected to arrive through Kanpur and Mirzapur routes respectively.

Additionally, 10 per cent of people are expected to come from Lucknow and 9 per cent from Pratapgarh, the statement said.

These arrangements aim at facilitating seamless access for devotees and an uninterrupted and spiritually fulfilling experience during the event, it said. PTI NAV SKY SKY