Maha Kumbh: Adityanath praises PM Modi, hails collective efforts made for smooth conduct of Mela

Prayagraj/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing guidance for the Maha Kumbh Mela, and also praised the collective efforts that led to its execution, saying that "with a little political will and the right support, any result can be achieved." In a post on X, he said,

“Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good governance along with grandeur and divinity.”

Highlighting the scale of the event, he said, “In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees, including revered sadhus and saints, have been blessed by taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni.”

Adityanath praised the significance of the event, noting, the festival of humanity is binding the entire world in the thread of unity with the sentiment of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He also acknowledged the continuous support of Prime Minister Modi, saying, “Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us, heartfelt gratitude to you Prime Minister!” Earlier, in a blog post, Modi praised Adityanath for his leadership, stating, “As an MP from Uttar Pradesh, I can proudly say that the government, administration, and people collectively, under Adityanath's leadership, made this 'Maha Kumbh of unity' successful.” Adityanath later offered prayers to the Ganga in Prayagraj on the successful completion of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and Minister Swatantradev Singh, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta were also present.

Adressing an event in Prayagraj to distribute certificates to sanitation workers and health workers, he acknowledged the pivotal role played by various departments in the success of the Kumbh.

"In order to convert this truly grand and divine Kumbh into a global event as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I heartily congratulate and welcome all the sanitation workers, health workers, transport department staff, as well as those associated with this entire campaign for maintaining security and the continuous flow of water," he added.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving the successful outcome. When any work is done with team spirit, its results are good as we have seen in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, he said.

He also extended his gratitude to the Prayagraj Mela Authority, administrative officers, and police personnel, stating, "Prayagraj Mela Authority, administrative officers, and police officers have proved that if there is even a little political will and the right support, any result can be achieved, and the result has come in front of us today in this form."

Appreciating the residents of Prayagraj, he said, "I would also like to congratulate the people of Prayagraj who, in the last two months, without any hesitation, considered this entire event as their own." He also praised the residents of Uttar Pradesh for their warm hospitality.

The Maha Kumbh that began on January 13 in Prayagraj concluded on February 26.