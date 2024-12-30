Maha Kumbh: AI-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands, app tracking to be used for pilgrims headcount

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track headcount of the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj next month.

The mega-religious event, which is held every 12 years, will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.

Sharing details of the arrangements being made for the event, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna said the headcount of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh will be efficiently managed using advanced technology.

"The first method is attribute based search, where tracking will be conducted using person attribute search cameras. The second method involves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims. Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID readers," Khanna said at a roadshow here.

"The third method is mobile app tracking, where with the consent of pilgrims, their location will be tracked through GPS using a mobile application," he added.

The minister said the government is gearing up for a divine, grand and digital Maha Kumbh.

"The preparations include the launch of a dedicated website and app, an AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, a multilingual digital lost and found centre, ICT monitoring for cleanliness and tents, software for land and facility allocation, multilingual digital signage (VMD), an automated ration supply system, drone-based surveillance and disaster management, live software for monitoring 530 projects, an inventory tracking system and integration of all locations on Google maps," he added.

Khanna said the arrangements have been made to ensure the tourists do not face parking issues.

"In this regard, 101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares larger compared to the 1103.29 hectares allocated for parking in 2019. These parking facilities will be monitored through the Integrated Command Centre," he added. PTI GJS AS AS