Maha Kumbh: Akhilesh slams Centre over 'inconvenience' faced by pilgrims reaching Prayagraj

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the alleged inconvenience faced by pilgrims who are trying to reach Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wondered whether the railway minister's promise of running 3,000 special trains was for the next Maha Kumbh in 2169.

"The people, fed up with the BJP's lies, are asking whether the railway minister of the BJP government promised to run 3,000 special trains for this Maha Kumbh or the next one 144 years later in 2169," said Yadav.

He also shared a video of scores of people waiting at railway stations to board Prayagraj-bound trains.

In a separate post with a video showing the alleged petrol crisis in Prayagraj, he said, "We had been warning for many days that the shortage of petrol and diesel will cause trouble but the government was not listening.

"If the UP BJP government accepts its mistake in anticipating the crowd and managing the Maha Kumbh, then perhaps a solution is possible," he added.