Maha Kumbh: Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Sangam, trades barbs with BJP

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam here, stressing that a message of harmony, goodwill and tolerance should resonate from the Maha Kumbh.

Replying to queries from the media, Yadav said it was not a place for negative politics even as he criticised the BJP government's management of the Maha Kumbh and said it should not be turned into a "sports event".

Recently Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues were seen splashing water on each other after a holy dip at the Sangam following a Cabinet meet.

The BJP took a swipe at Yadav, suggesting the SP chief would hopefully find peace after the holy bath and desist from hurting religious sentiments of people with his comments. The ruling party asked other SP and Congress leaders to take a cue from him and visit the Maha Kumbh.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I have come to participate in the Maha Kumbh... I got the opportunity to take 11 dips in the Sangam as per the tradition. This Maha Kumbh is being witnessed after 144 years," Yadav said.

"Kumbh should send a positive message... that there should be harmony and goodwill and everyone should keep moving forward with tolerance. We take a pledge for people's welfare," he said while talking to reporters.

The unique beauty of Kumbh lies in the confluence of three rivers and its spiritual significance. People are drawn to this sacred event purely out of faith, without the need for advertisements or invitation, he said.

Yadav said several additional facilities could have been provided from the funds allocated for the Maha Kumbh and visitors, especially the elderly, are facing difficulties as they have to travel long distances.

He said despite limited funds, the previous SP government successfully organised the Kumbh Mela.

"For the BJP people, I have to say that if you come to Kumbh, then bathe with humility. People come here for virtue and charity, not for water sports," Yadav told reporters.

Reacting to Yadav's visit to Kumbh Mela, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji, better late than never. After taking a dip in river Ganga in Haridwar and at Maha Kumbh bath, it is hoped that you will now refrain from making statements that hurt religious sentiments." "The speciality of the Maha Kumbh is 'unity in diversity'. Those SP and Congress leaders who are still suffering from mental and visual impairment regarding the Maha Kumbh may or may not get treatment, but they must definitely take the Maha Kumbh bath," he added.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "It is hoped that Akhilesh Yadav's mind will calm down after the Sangam bath." Yadav, who was making "negative and baseless" comments on Kumbh, will now perhaps say something positive about its grandeur and divinity, Tripathi said.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav had taken a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Asked whether he would be visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yadav earlier this month said he had always visited the religious congregation.

"Some people go to bathe in the Ganga to gain punya' (virtue), some people go to give daan' (donation) and some people go to wash away their 'paap' (sins). We will go for punya' and 'daan,' he had told reporters.

In 2019, Yadav took a dip at Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

According to the latest official figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, 1.17 crore people took a dip in the Sangam till late Sunday afternoon.

A total of 11.47 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh after it started on January 13. PTI ABN MNK RT RT RT