Maha Kumbh: Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a holy dip in the Samgam at Maha Kumbh.

Yadav, reached here in the afternoon and took the holy dip, the party said, sharing his photographs.

"I got the opportunity to take 11 dips in the Sangam as per the tradition. This Maha Kumbh is being witnessed after 144 years. Today, we take a pledge and pray to god that there should be harmony, goodwill and everyone should keep moving forward with tolerance. We take pledge for people's welfare," Yadav said while talking to reporters after taking the dip.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav had taken a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Asked whether he would be visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yadav earlier this month said he had always visited the religious congregation.

"Some people go to bathe in the Ganga to gain ‘punya’ (virtue), some people go to give ‘daan’ (donation) and some people go to wash away their 'paap' (sins). We will go for ‘punya’ and ‘daan,'” he had told reporters.

In 2019, Yadav took a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.