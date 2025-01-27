Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah takes dip at Sangam, family performs rituals

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Monday and described the Maha Kumbh as a unique symbol of the Sanatan culture's philosophy, which is rooted in harmony.

Shah took the dip around 1 pm, performed "jal aachman" (sipping of holy water) and offered water to the Sun, besides performing other rituals under the guidance of top seers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who, along with the seers, entered the holy waters with Shah, moved behind when the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took the dip.

Soon, Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandelashwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj asked Adityanath to come and join the others in performing the rituals and the chief minister came forward again.

Yoga guru Ramdev was also among those present on the occasion.

The home minister's family members, including son Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), partook in the rituals, including "aarti" at the Sangam. Amit Shah's wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Rishita and grandchildren also took part in the rituals.

The seers blessed Jay Shah and Rishita's newborn as the ICC chairman held him in his lap while his elder daughter joined him for the "aarti".

The Shah family later visited the Akshayvata and offered prayers with Adityanath by its side. The Akshayavata is an ancient tree holding mythological significance among Hindus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also offered prayers at the Akshayvata during his pre-Maha Kumbh visit in December.

Before taking the dip, Shah held an interaction with Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj and some other seers in a cottage on a floating jetty. Adityanath was seated next to the home minister.

Shah's visit was marked by an unprecedented security cover in the mela area as well as in Prayagraj.

While the mela area was strictly made a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting the locals and visiting pilgrims.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said: "Today, in the holy presence of revered seers and spiritual leaders, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah took a sacred dip at the holy Triveni Sangam in Tirthraj Prayag. May Ma Ganga, Ma Yamuna and Ma Saraswati bless everyone with prosperity and well-being. This is our prayer." He also shared a Sanskrit "shloka" from the "Padma Purana", an ancient and revered text in Hinduism, signifying the importance of the holy bath in the Sangam during the Hindu month of "Magh".

In another post on the microblogging platform, Adityanath said: "In the sacred presence of revered seers, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah performed the ritual worship and aarti of the ever-purifying Mother Ganga at Prayagraj. May Mother Ganga's blessings remain upon the entire creation." In this post, he shared a Sanskrit "shloka" devoted to the Ganga river.

Earlier in the day, the home minister said in a post on X that the Maha Kumbh is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of the Sanatan culture.

"The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony. I am eager to take a dip at the Sangam and receive the blessings of seers at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh by 10 am on Monday.

The mela area is hosting more than 10 lakh "Kalpvasis" and over 13.21 crore people so far have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, the government said.

"Kalpvas" is a month-long practice of austerity and spiritual focus.

The Maha Kumbh will continue until February 26. PTI KIS RC