Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam here amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Flanked by some top seers, Shah took the dip around 1 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dip separately amid loud chants of mantras.

The home minister earlier held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers onboard a cottage on a floating jetty.

Shah's visit was marked by unprecedented security cover in the Mela area and in Prayagraj.

While the Mela area was made strictly a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting locals and visiting pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, the home minister said in a post on X that "'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony." "I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings from saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

कुंभ समरसता पर आधारित हमारे सनातन जीवन-दर्शन को दर्शाता है। आज धर्म नगरी प्रयागराज में एकता और अखंडता के इस महापर्व में संगम स्नान करने और संतजनों का आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए उत्सुक हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 27, 2025

According to the state government, over 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday by 10 am.

The Mela area was hosting over 10 lakh 'Kalpvasis' and so far more than 13.21 crore people have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, it said.

The Maha Kumbh will continue until February 26.