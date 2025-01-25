Maha Kumbh biggest event on Earth that symbolises unity: Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the Maha Kumbh as the biggest event in the world that symbolises unity and likened the Sanatan Dharma to a banyan tree.

Advertisment

"Sanatan Dharma is like a vast and majestic banyan tree. It should never be compared to mere shrubs or bushes," he said.

According to a state government statement, the CM attended an event organised by the All-India Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha on his Saturday's visit to Prayagraj.

"While the world may have different sects and forms of worship, there is only one true religion, Sanatan Dharma, which is the essence of humanity. In India, all forms of worship, though linked to various sects and traditions, are deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, sharing a common goal," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath termed the ongoing mega fair a "sacred event" to deliver a unified message to the world. "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, the message of Mahakumbh is that unity ensures the nation remains undivided." He added, "If India is safe, we are all safe. If India faces a crisis, it will impact Sanatan Dharma, and no sect or tradition within the country will feel secure. To prevent such a situation, spreading the message of unity is essential." Adityanath said Sanatan Dharma spread across the world not through force, but through goodwill.

He also claimed the Sanatan Dharm does not discriminate on the basis of caste, sect, or religion. "The only thing that matters is faith." On his visit, he also honoured Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Chikkamagaluru district), the UP government said.

"It is a matter of immense pride that the revered Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham has graced Prayagraj with his presence. The Mahakumbh feels complete with your arrival," he said meeting him.

Advertisment

Sringeri Peetham's formal participation in Maha Kumbh comes after a long gap. "Your five-day stay is a blessing for us," Adityanath said.

The Shankaracharya said that 48 years ago, his guru's guru had visited the Kumbh to take a dip during Amavasya.

However, it was after 150 years that a Shankaracharya from the South was formally participating in Maha Kumbh, he said.

Advertisment

The Shankaracharya would engage in 'shastrartha' (intellectual debate) during his stay and take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Amavasya along with his peers.

Adityanath earlier also visited the ashram of Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram, Amarkantak, in Sector 19, where he met Sadgurudev Baba Kalyan Das Ji Maharaj for a personal discussion.

Kalyan Seva Ashram, situated in the sacred city of Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, has been active since 1977. PTI NAV CDN VN VN