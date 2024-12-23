Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath inspects work at Prayagraj airport

Prayagraj, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Maha Kumbh at the Prayagraj airport and directed that the work must be completed by the first week of January.

Adityanath made the inspection of the airport during his visit to Prayagraj to review preparations for the Maha Kumbh-2025, the UP government said in a statement.

While crossing the Subedarganj flyover, he stopped at the airport to conduct a thorough inspection and provided necessary guidance to the officials, the statement said.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, he instructed that all work at the airport must be completed by the first week of January.

Prayagraj Airport Director Mukesh Upadhyay said Chief Minister Adityanath took time out of his schedule to review the Maha Kumbh-related preparations at the airport.

He said, "The CM examined the improvements in the old terminal building and parking facilities, expressing satisfaction with the work completed so far. He also inspected the ongoing expansion of the new terminal and reviewed the comprehensive layout plan at the project site." "Given the anticipated increase in passenger traffic starting January 13 with the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister emphasized that all preparations should be finalized by early January," he said.

Upadhyay assured that efforts are being made to complete all work by December 31.

Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. PTI NAV KVK KVK