Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath visits camps of Shankaracharya, other saints

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the camps of Shankaracharyas and other saints, and enquired about their well-being.

Advertisment

The chief minister praised the role of the Shankaracharyas and other saints in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Maha Kumbh.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the divinity and grandeur of the Maha Kumbh would not be possible without the saints' participation.

During his visit, he also enquired about the arrangements made for the saints and their followers.

Advertisment

The CM's visit began with a courtesy call to Gurusharanananda Ji of Karshni Ashram at Sector-9 of the Mela area, followed by a meeting with members of the Acharyabada.

After this, he visited the camp of Puri Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati and Sharda Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati's camp, the statement said. PTI ABN SKY SKY