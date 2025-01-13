Maha Kumbh confluence of cultures, shows unity in diversity: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his greetings on the commencement of Maha Kumbh, which he described as a confluence of cultures and a message of unity in diversity.

Earlier on Monday, that marked Paush Purnima, Maha Kumbh started on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, with around 40 lakh pilgrims taking a dip in the initial hours of the day.

"Greetings on Paush Purnima. The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj," Adityanath posted on X.

"All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes," he said "Auspicious wishes for the inauguration and first bath of Mahakumbh Prayagraj.

Sanatan Pride-Maha Kumbh Festival," he added.

In another post, the CM said, "Where there is a confluence of cultures, there is also a confluence of faith and harmony.

Giving the message of 'unity in diversity', Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj is providing an encounter with Sanatan along with the welfare of humanity."

पौष पूर्णिमा की बधाई।



विश्व के विशालतम आध्यात्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक समागम 'महाकुम्भ' का आज से तीर्थराज प्रयागराज में शुभारंभ हो रहा है।



The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, will continue till February 26.