Maha Kumbh draws over 66.21 crore devotees: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Maha Kumbh as a "grand confluence of faith, unity and equality".

The world's largest spiritual gathering neared its conclusion on Wednesday with the auspicious 'Mahashivratri Snan' (holy dip) at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The chief minister also thanked the residents of Prayagraj for their patience and hospitality during the mega congregation.

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Adityanath said the 45-day event that began on 13 January on Paush Purnima witnessed a record-breaking footfall of over 66.21 crore devotees from across India and the world.

"This is unprecedented in world history and truly unforgettable," he said.

The chief minister attributed the grand success of the Maha Kumbh to the blessings of seers, sadhus, 'akharas' and religious leaders who, he said, transformed the event into a "divine and magnificent spectacle, spreading a message of unity to the entire world".

Expressing his gratitude, Adityanath extended his "heartfelt appreciation" to all dignitaries, pilgrims and Kalpavasis (those observing spiritual retreat during the Kumbh).

He also commended the Kumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police, sanitation workers, Ganga volunteers, NGOs, religious organisations, boatmen and various departments of the central and state governments for ensuring the seamless execution of the grand event.

CM Adityanath thanked the residents of Prayagraj in particular for their patience and hospitality, stating that their "warmth and dedication had left an indelible mark on the visitors".

Concluding his message, Adityanath invoked divine blessings, saying, "May Mother Ganga and Lord Beni Madhav bless you all." Addressing the Legislative Council during the state's Budget Session on Tuesday, the chief minister noted that while 1.4 crore pilgrims visit Mecca annually for Haj and 80 lakh visit Vatican City in a year, Ayodhya alone welcomed 16 crore devotees "in just 52 days".

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed six special bathing dates -- Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26 -- including three 'Amrit Snans'.

A stampede on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya last month led to the deaths of at least 30 people and left 60 injured, according to the government.

Mahashivratri commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and holds special significance in the context of the Kumbh Mela.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva played a crucial role in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), which led to the emergence of the Amrit Kumbh (nectar pitcher), the very essence of the Kumbh Mela.