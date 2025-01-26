Maha Kumbh: Drone in Sangam showcase 'Samudra Manthan' tale

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Prayagraj on Saturday evening witnessed a breathtaking spectacle during the ongoing Maha Kumbh as 2,500 drones lit up the sky showcasing the epic tale of ‘Samudra Manthan’.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is organising the grand drone show from January 24 to 26.

The event, held in the Sangam area on the occasion of National Tourism Day, showcased the tale of 'Samudra Manthan' through drones, with a blend of tradition and technology, the UP government said in a statement.

UP's Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted the significance of the event and said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh Nagar area has been transformed into a world-class pilgrimage site. The drone show exemplifies the union of Indian culture and spirituality with cutting-edge technology by depicting the story of 'Samudra Manthan' and the origin of Maha Kumbh." The tourism minister also emphasised the expansion of facilities in Prayagraj, including healthcare, transportation, and enhanced safety measures for women. These developments ensure the city can accommodate the needs of millions of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh.

The drone show, featuring 2,500 drones emitting colourful lights and forming religious symbols, has become the highlight of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Spectators described the breathtaking display as an unforgettable moment, symbolising the perfect blend of spirituality and innovation, the statement said. PTI NAV NB NB