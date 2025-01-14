Maha Kumbh: First 'Amrit Snan' held, sea of devotees at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday, with 1.38 crore devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam till 8.30 am.

While the the first major 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh was held on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', the akharas or the members of the Hindu monastic orders took their first snan on Makar Sankranti.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan'. Thirteen akharas are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

The Amrit Snan began in the 'Brahma Mahurat' at around 3 am with the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam hardly a deterrent for the devouts.

Carrying spears and tridents, Naga sadhus with their bodies smeared in ash moved in a procession with some riding horses as they made their way to the Shahi Snan.

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya', many devotees were also seen moving in groups towards the various ghats with many men carrying their children on their shoulders while some were seen assisting their aged parents.

Greeting people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj".

Noting that nearly 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam on Monday, he said, "Today, under the guidance of revered saints, lakhs of people have already started taking a dip in the auspicious Brahma Muhurat from 3 am, with the Akhadas soon to perform their ceremonial 'Amrit Snan.' Devotees from abroad were also among those who took the holy dip to mark Shahi Snan.

"I am happy to be here. All thanks to my (Indian) husband. I am into yoga for last 20 years but now I have got the opportunity to know about Maha Kumbh. This experience is very unique and I feel grateful. It's a good opportunity to get 'Moksh'," Pinelopi Khanna, a Greek national told PTI Videos as she participated in the 'Amrit Snan'.

Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.

It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims to partake in this ritual.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

The fair would continue till February 26 and has four more special bathing dates to go, which are days that draw maximum number of devotees for the dip at Sangam.