Maha Kumbh: First 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti held, around 3.5 cr devotees take dip

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Seers from various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday as an unbroken stream of people converged at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion with around 3.5 crore devotees taking a dip.

Leading most of the akharas were ash-smeared Naga sadhus or naked seers who mesmerised onlookers with their discipline and mastery of traditional weapons.

From skilfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the 'damru', their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions, an official statement said.

In addition to the male Naga sadhus, female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, around 3.5 crore devotees took a dip on Tuesday, almost double the first day's figure.

While the the first major 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh was on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', the akharas or the members of the Hindu monastic orders took their first snan on Makar Sankranti.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan'. Thirteen akharas are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

The Amrit Snan began in the 'Brahma Mahurat' around 3 am with the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam hardly a deterrent for the devouts.

Rose petals were showered from helicopters on the devotees during their 'Amrit Snan'.

Mahanirvani Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Chetangiri Maharaj told PTI, "The full Kumbh is held in Prayagraj every 12 years, but the Mahakumbh occurs once every 144 years after 12 full Kumbhs. It is a rare blessing for devotees to partake in this holy event. Sixty-eight Mahamandaleshwars and thousands of sadhus from Mahanirvani Akhara participated in the Amrit Snan." Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhara shared, "Thirty-five Mahamandaleshwars and thousands of Naga sadhus from Niranjani Akhara participated in the Amrit Snan." Former minister and Niranjani Akhara's Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "The crowd of youth at the ghats signifies the deep faith in Sanatan Dharma. Whenever Sanatan Dharma has faced challenges, youth and seers have come forward to defend it." After Niranjani and Anand Akharas, thousands of saints from Juna Akhara, Avahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara performed their Amrit Snan. Members of the Kinnar Akhara also took a holy dip alongside Juna Akhara, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who arrived at the ghat in a grand chariot, followed by groups of Naga sadhus.

The sequence continued with three Bairagi Akharas - Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara, and Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara - completing their ritual baths, followed by Udasin Akharas, Panchayati Naya Udasin, and Panchayati Bada Udasin Akharas. Finally, the seers of Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara concluded the Amrit Snan.

Carrying spears and tridents, Naga sadhus with their bodies smeared in ash moved in a procession with some riding horses as they made their way to the Shahi Snan.

With flowers in their matted hair, garlands around their necks, and the 'trishul' (trident) held high, they added to the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh.

Amid the rhythmic beats of drums, their energy and enthusiasm turned the occasion into a vibrant celebration. Their displays with 'trishuls' and 'damrus' emphasised that Maha Kumbh is not merely a religious event but a festival of unity between humanity and nature.

Many devotees chanting 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' were also seen moving in groups towards the various ghats with many men carrying their children on their shoulders while some were seen assisting their aged parents.

Greeting people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj." In the evening, he shared another post on X: "Heartfelt greetings to all revered saints, Kalpavasis, and devotees who took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam on the auspicious occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the grand confluence of faith, equality, and unity at 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj'! "Over 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned spiritual merit by bathing in the pure and continuous flow of the Triveni during the first 'Amrit Snan' festival." Adityanath also extended his gratitude on the completion of the first 'Amrit Snan' to all the "Akharas, the Mahakumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organizations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments of the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh".

Devotees from abroad were also among those who took the holy dip to mark Shahi Snan.

"I am happy to be here. All thanks to my (Indian) husband. I am into yoga for last 20 years but now I have got the opportunity to know about Maha Kumbh. This experience is very unique and I feel grateful. It's a good opportunity to get 'Moksh'," Pinelopi Khanna, a Greek national told PTI Videos as she participated in the 'Amrit Snan'.

A young woman named Harsha from Uttarakhand who left the world of glamour to embrace spirituality was also seen drawing a lot of attention.

Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims to partake in this ritual.

As devotees returned from their pilgrimage, residents of Prayagraj organized large-scale food distribution. At various intersections and main roads, locals served pooris, vegetables, and khichdi as prasad.

Mukesh Chandra Jaiswal, organizing a community kitchen near the Shri Ram Janaki temple at Muthiganj, stated, "The feast, including pooris, vegetables, khichdi, and halwa, has been ongoing since 6 AM and will continue until 11 PM." Similarly, at Zero Road, Pandit Kishore Kumar Pathak, running a food distribution service under the Prabhu Kripa Pracheen Bal Roop Hanuman Mandir Tripauliya, said, "Since morning, we have been serving khichdi to devotees so they leave Prayagraj with positive memories." The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

The fair would continue till February 26 and has four more special bathing dates to go, which are days that draw maximum number of devotees for the dip at Sangam. PTI NAV/RAJ KIS ZMN