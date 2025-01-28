Maha Kumbh gears up for 10 cr devotees on Mauni Amavasya Wednesday

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 (PTI) With the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security and crowd-management systems.

The government will also shower 25 quintals of rose petals using helicopters on the devotees even as it issued an advisory, urging them to treat all ghats as equal to the Sangam and avoid rush, misinformation of any sorts.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days. Over 4.80 crore devotees took the snan on Tuesday alone - even more than that of Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti (3.5 crore), the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

While the Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.

"Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

The Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan) is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam.

The main attraction of the Amrit Snan is the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from the various akharas.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.

Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya.This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.' Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints.' The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence.

On its significance, Jagatguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi told PTI: "Mauni Amawasya is not only important for us saints but for all Hindus and those who will observe silence on this date for the betterment of their soul and spiritual growth." "It yields magical benefits to physical and mental health if we get a holy dip in the sacred Gangaji or sangam on Mauni Amawasya," she said.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj administration has intensified measures to ensure smooth operations, deploying police at strategic points to maintain order across the Kumbh grounds.

To accommodate the massive crowds, schools for Classes 1 to 8 across all boards in Prayagraj will remain closed on January 28, 29, and 30. The Allahabad High Court has also declared a holiday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasised the importance of public cooperation.

"Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya. We urge the devotees to cooperate with police, remain vigilant and seek help whenever needed," he said.

Authorities of the Maha Kumbh Mela have advised devotees to follow crowd-management guidelines for safety and convenience.

Pilgrims have been asked to use designated lanes to reach Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area, and avoid lingering at ghats after the holy dip. They have been urged to proceed promptly to parking areas or their destinations to ensure smooth movement.

Visitors were reminded to remain patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding rushing or jostling to prevent accidents. The administration emphasized that all ghats at Sangam are equally sacred, encouraging devotees to bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding.

Pilgrims have been advised not to stop in large groups or obstruct others and to avoid spreading or believing rumours, especially on social media. Devotees have also been reminded to respect crowd-control measures and ignore misleading information about facilities.

Ahead of the second 'Amrit Snan', the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed more than 1,000 medical professionals in the Maha Kumbh area here.

Modern medical facilities, including provisions for minor to major surgeries, have been set up in every sector of the fair area, an official statement said.

Additionally, 300 specialist doctors have been stationed at a super-specialty hospital in the Mahakumbh Nagar to handle any emergency situations.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio in a statement said, "The health department is fully prepared for Mauni Amavasya. More than 1,000 medical volunteers have been deployed in the fair area. More than 300 specialist doctors are providing their services in the Central Hospital located at Parade Ground." On Tuesday, some visitors shared the inconvenience faced by ordinary devotees at the Maha Kumbh due to the closure of pontoon bridges and the preferential treatment given to VIPs, forcing pilgrims to walk long distances.

Ashok Singh, former president of the High Court Bar Association, said, "VIP treatment is ruining the entire fair. Police commissioners, district magistrates, and fair officials are prioritizing VIP hospitality while neglecting ordinary devotees. VIPs are being given clear routes by removing barricades, but common devotees have to walk 15-20 kilometers, and even then they are harassed with pontoon bridges being closed." Pushpa Devi, a visitor from Bijnor, said, "Why are these bridges reserved for VIPs? Are they the only humans? Are we not human too? I have been wandering since 4 am and my vehicle was parked 15 kilometers away. I had to walk all this distance." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the focus should be "on exceptional arrangements, not VIPs".

He emphasized that the one-way systems implemented due to VIP visits are causing unnecessary trouble for pilgrims, which must be avoided.

He also clarified that these remarks should not be seen as criticism but as sincere suggestions to improve facilities for pilgrims through extensive efforts.

He urged the BJP government to view the Maha Kumbh as a platform for service rather than self-promotion, ensuring that the spiritual tourists seeking peace can complete their journey without any struggles or inconvenience.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega event, expects a footfall between 40 and 45 crore during the period. PTI KIS NAV ZMN