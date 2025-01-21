Maha Kumbh gets UP's first double-decker bus restaurant

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant, Pumpkin, near the media centre at Manveer Godra here was inaugurated on Monday.

The eatery has a kitchen on the ground floor and the restaurant on the first floor, where 25 people can sit and enjoy pure vegetarian food.

The Pumpkin brand being started from the Maha Kumbh will later be launched at religious places such as Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

The cost of food has been kept economical and fasting food will also be available on special occasions. PTI RAJ ABN SZM SZM