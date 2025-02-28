Maha Kumbh has sent message of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' to the world: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj has sent the message of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat-Sarvasamaveshi Bharat' (One India-Great India-Inclusive India) to the whole world.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the grand gathering of faith, unity, and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, has sent the message of 'One India-Great India-Inclusive India' to the whole world.

"Crores of devotees coming from India and abroad are overwhelmed and feeling blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni. The clean, safe, and well-organised conduct of the grand festival of Sanatan culture and humanity has become a subject of study for the entire world," he said.

Adityanath also thanked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who in a post on X on Thursday had congratulated him on the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh.

"Today, I spoke to the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, over the phone and congratulated him on the successful completion of the historic and grand event of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. This grand and huge event presents a wonderful glimpse of our eternal culture, faith, and traditions,” Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on X.

"Also, I expressed my heartfelt gratitude to him for allocating four and a half acres of land in the Maha Kumbh Mela premises for the devotees of Chhattisgarh state. In this pavilion, about 50,000 devotees from Chhattisgarh took advantage of free accommodation, food, and other facilities and received the virtue of bathing in the Sangam," he said.

"Once again, hearty congratulations and thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and his entire team for this grand event organised under the excellent management of the Uttar Pradesh government and in the presence of the saint community," Vishnu Deo Sai said. PTI NAV ARD