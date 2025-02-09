Maha Kumbh: Huge crowd of devotees triggers massive jam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A severe traffic congestion extending for kilometers was witnessed on the routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela here on Sunday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asking the government to make emergency arrangements for the stranded devotees.

Prayagraj Sangam railway station was closed due to excessive crowd outside the station.

More than 1.42 crore devotees took bath in Ganga and Sangam till 6 pm on Sunday, according to the data released by the fair administration. More than 42 crore devotees have so far taken a dip in Ganga and Sangam.

Regarding the traffic jam, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, "Emergency arrangements should be made immediately for the crores of devotees stranded in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The hungry, thirsty, distressed and tired pilgrims in the traffic jam everywhere should be looked at with a humane perspective. Is the common devotee not a human being?" "There is already a jam in Nawabganj 30 kms before the entry into Prayagraj towards Lucknow, a jam in Gauhania 16 kms before the Rewa road, and a jam of 12 to 15 kms towards Varanasi and news of the crowd entering even the engine of the train is being published everywhere. Normal life has become difficult," he wrote on the social media platform.

Yadav said, "The UP government has failed. It is visible only in false advertisements full of arrogance, but in reality it is missing on the ground." Ram Kripal, who came from Rae Bareli, said that he was stuck in the jam for five hours before Phaphamau on the Lucknow Prayagraj highway, adding he somehow parked his vehicle in Bela Kachhar and set out on foot from there to Sangam Ghat.

ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said, "The number of vehicles is very high and the passengers are trying to come as close as possible to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Due to this, there is a long jam.” Singh said that almost the same crowd is coming now as had come on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

“The distant parking lot is 50 per cent full. The nearest parking lot is a small parking lot, while the distant parking lot is big,” he said.

He said that the vehicles of the local people do not run on the bathing festival, but now all types of vehicles are running.

In the last (2019) Kumbh, there was not so much crowd, especially on normal days, but this time such a huge crowd is coming on normal days, Singh said, adding the crowd of devotees does not seem to reduce for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Northern Railway), Lucknow, Kuldeep Tiwari, said, "Since the passengers were facing difficulty in getting out of the station due to heavy crowd outside Prayagraj Sangam station, it was decided to close Prayagraj Sangam station in view of the heavy crowd of devotees." On the other hand, the North Central Railway has implemented a single direction traffic system at the Prayagraj Junction station till further orders in view of the huge crowd of devotees.

North Central Railway Senior Public Relations Officer Amit Malviya said that for the safety and convenience of the passengers, entry will be given only from the city side (towards platform no.-1) and exit will be only from the Civil Lines side.

He said that unreserved passengers will be given entry through direction wise passenger shelter. Ticket arrangements will be in the form of unreserved ticket counters, ATVMs and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters.

Similarly, reserved passengers will be given entry through gate number 5 and they will be allowed to go to the platform only half an hour before the arrival of the train.