Maha Kumbh: J-K govt starts special Jammu-Prayagraj bus service to facilitate pilgrims

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday started a special bus service from Jammu to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to enable devotees from the region to participate in the Maha Kumbh, an official said.

Transport Minister Satish Sharma flagged off the special end-to-end bus service, an official spokesperson said.

The bus will start its journey from the Jammu bus stand at 5 am every day and take the pilgrims to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Sangam. It will then return with the devotees after a night halt, the minister said.

"The government is committed to promoting religious tourism and will take many significant initiatives to improve connectivity between major religious destinations in the region, including Budda Amarnath, Shahdara Sharif, Sudh Mahadev and the Golden temple," he said.

The minister also asserted that the introduction of the bus service was expected to bring a range of benefits to the area, including higher revenue.