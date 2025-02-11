Maha Kumbh: Kalpvas to end with holy dip on Magh Purnima tomorrow

Mahakumbh Nagar: Kalpvas, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13, will conclude on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday when devotees in large numbers will take a holy dip in the Sangam, perform 'puja' and 'daan' (donation) before returning home.

Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period, adhering to self-discipline, introspection, and spiritual purification. Performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.

This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam here, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

As per tradition, Kalpvas involves a month-long period of fasting, self-restraint, and Satsang on the banks of Sangam, from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima.

The Kalpvasis will break the fast after taking a holy dip in the Sangam on Wednesday.

The twelve-year cycle of performing Kalpvas culminates at Maha Kumbh.