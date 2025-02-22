Maha Kumbh: Kerala governor, family take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and his family took a holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- at Maha Kumbh on Saturday.

He also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in "reviving" ancient traditions, the state government said in a statement.

Emphasising that Maha Kumbh embodies India's ancient traditions, the Kerala governor said the religious congregation symbolizes unity, attracting millions of devotees from around the world.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan along with his wife Sonal Chauhan took a dip at the Maha Kumbh.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the teaser launch event of her upcoming film at the Maha Kumbh. She was accompanied by KGF-fame actor Vashishta N. Simha.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also took a dip in Sangam and described Mahakumbh as not only a religious event but also a messenger of world peace.

"When these 60 crore people go back to their homes, they will take the message of peace and love. This will make their homes, society and country better and ultimately the entire humanity will become great," he said. PTI NAV NSD NSD