Maha Kumbh: Land to be allotted to Akharas from Tuesday

Prayagraj: Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Monday said that the administration has agreed to their demand to increase the land and facilities for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"All 13 Akharas are united and we have agreed to whatever land the Mela administration will give us. There is no dispute among the sages here," he said after a meeting of the Akhara Parishad, which was also attended by Additional Mela Adhikari (Kumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi who said the land will be allotted from Tuesday.

Puri said the issues raised by various Akharas were heard and have been resolved.

"It is our Mela, our Chief Minister is Yogi ji... We have no dispute with anyone. Wherever land is allotted to us, we will happily mark it.

Everyone's problems were heard in the meeting, which have been resolved, he said.

Puri said representatives of 10 Akharas participated in the meeting and they have also spoken to the other three Akharas.

"We are all one. We had asked the administration to increase the land and facilities, which the administration has accepted," he said.

Additional Mela Adhikari Chaturvedi, who joined the meeting of Akhara Parishad midway, said the land for Maha Kumbh was inspected by the seers earlier.

"They were shown the map of the land and we have planned to allot the land on the basis of availability as a result of the erosion caused by River Ganga," he said "The revered seers have given their blessings and today everyone is going to see the allotment of land. ..We have assured them that we will provide as much land as possible. The land will be allotted by Tuesday," the official said.

Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and end on February 26 on Mahashivratri.