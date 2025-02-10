Maha Kumbh: Large number of devotees head to Kashi, Ayodhya after holy dip in Sangam

Prayagraj/Varanasi/Ayodhya, Feb 10 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees, undeterred by massive traffic snarls, are reaching Kashi and Ayodhya after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

According to government data, an average of 1.44 crore people are taking a holy bath every day.

The Uttar Pradesh government asserted that despite the huge rush, there were no traffic jams in the Prayagraj district. However, Ayodhya and Varanasi are chock-a-block with vehicles and visitors, officials said.

Director of Information, Shishir, shared videos showing normal traffic movement in different parts of Prayagraj, including Balson Crossing, Mazar Crossing, Kalash Crossing, Indian Crossing, Lucknow-Prayagraj road, Rewa-Prayagraj road and Chitrakoot-Prayagraj road.

However, due to the influx of visitors, schools in Ayodhya and Varanasi will remain closed from February 11 to February 14, officials said.

Dr Sushma, who arrived in Prayagraj from Ranchi with her son on Monday, told PTI, "After taking a dip in the Sangam and visiting the fair, we will head to Kashi for Lord Shiva's darshan and later proceed to Ayodhya." Similarly, 74-year-old Ketari Devi from Ara, Bihar, said, "We saw on TV and mobile that this Maha Kumbh is happening after 144 years. After taking a holy dip, we will visit Kashi. Despite the huge crowd, we hope that we will get his darshan." Nishant Abhishek, who travelled from Mumbai, added, "We've heard that apart from Prayagraj, Kashi and Ayodhya are also witnessing heavy crowds. But this is a rare opportunity to visit all three places during Maha Kumbh. We will also go to Ayodhya." ACP (Traffic), Prayagraj, Shailendra Singh said a significant number of devotees are heading towards Varanasi and Ayodhya after they visited the Maha Kumbh.

ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said as compared to the 2019 Kumbh, the crowd this time is much bigger even on regular days, leading to frequent traffic congestion.

Due to the heavy rush outside the Prayagraj railway station, the Northern Railway's Lucknow division has temporarily closed it for passenger movement till February 14 midnight, an official statement said.

However, eight other railway stations in the Maha Kumbh area continue to operate regular and special trains.

According to government data, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath.

On key bathing days, the footfall has been record-breaking. On January 13 (Paush Purnima), it was 1.70 crore while on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) it was 3.50 crore, and 7.64 crore (highest so far) took a dip in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya.

With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.

On Monday, over 1.02 crore people took a holy dip till 4 pm, which included over 10 lakh Kalpwasis and 91.94 lakh pilgrims.

In Varanasi, a large number of devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh are arriving to pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, leading to massive crowds across the city.

Due to the heavy rush, authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of four-wheelers in several areas, and vehicles from outside the city are being halted at designated parking zones on the outskirts, officials said.

District and police officials are conducting regular patrols, while CCTV cameras and drones are being used to monitor sensitive and crowded areas, said DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal.

Multiple 'rain baseras' (temporary shelters) have been set up across the city for visiting pilgrims, he added.

DCP (Varuna Zone) Chandrakant Meena said traffic diversions have been implemented at key locations to manage congestion. Vehicles from outside are being stopped outside the city, with parking facilities arranged on all major routes leading to Varanasi.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has deployed additional staff to manage the surge of devotees.

Special arrangements for healthcare and queue management have been made to ensure a smooth darshan experience, officials said.

According to temple authorities, around four to six lakh devotees are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple daily amid the ongoing rush.

Because of the influx of devotees, schools in the urban areas of Varanasi have been closed till February 14.

Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak, in his order, said classes of all council/government/aided and (CBSE and ICSE) recognised/aided and all English/Hindi medium schools run by other boards from class 1 to 8 in the urban areas of Varanasi district will be conducted online, it said.

However, schools in rural areas will remain open.

Similarly, Ayodhya District Magistrate C V Singh has ordered the closure of all schools till February 14.

Singh said millions of devotees are reaching Ayodhya after visiting Maha Kumbh. As a result, a large gathering of devotees is expected in Ayodhya this week. So, schools up to class 12 will remain closed. "They can run online (classes) if they want," he said.

In Ayodhya, the streets around the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi are packed with people. Officials are managing the crowd and restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement in the city.

All roads leading to the temple town from Lucknow, Sultanpur, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh are congested with some witnessing serpentine queues of cars and traffic jams extending several km. The adjoining Faizabad town is also packed with crowds.

Officials posted at different barricades on six national highways connecting Ayodhya told PTI that they are restricting vehicles 20 km before the temple town.

V N Arora, a retired principal of Ayodhya's Saket degree college said, "It took me about eight hours to reach Faizabad from Lucknow. Fortunately, I was aware of village roads that lead to Faizabad, so I took those roads to reach Faizabad from Barabanki." Some local residents rued the fact that the heavy rush was obstructing the studies of school and college students.

Jitendra Gupta, a resident of the Raiganj area of Ayodhya, said students have been unable to attend schools or colleges for the last 45 days due to road blockages and traffic restrictions.

"Because of the long queues of devotees on Ram Path, barricades have been placed on the dividers and link roads, blocking the way. Crossing the road is not allowed under any circumstances.

"As school buses, e-buses, and autos are not operating, students have not attended schools or colleges for 45 days," he said.

On Monday morning, there was a nearly two-km-long queue of devotees wanting to visit Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple on the Ram Path.

The police administration has barricaded the routes leading to the Ram Path through the alleys and along the divider in the middle.

Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said this arrangement has been made for the safety of devotees and the local residents. Things will return to normal only when the crowd pressure decreases, he added.