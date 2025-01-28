Maha Kumbh: Locals urged to avoid visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple on Mauni Amavasya

New Delhi: The city of Prayagraj is bracing for an unprecedented gathering of devotees as the main bath of Mauni Amavasya at the ongoing Kumbh Mela is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

According to an official statement from the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi, Champat Rai, it is estimated that around 10 crore (100 million) devotees will partake in the holy dip at Prayagraj on this auspicious day. This massive congregation has led to significant logistical preparations to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees.

Indian Railways has ramped up its operations, scheduling over 150 special trains to transport the devotees to Prayagraj, aiming to avoid any congestion or delays that could mar the spiritual experience.

These special trains are part of the broader initiative to facilitate the movement of millions from various parts of India, with departures every four minutes from Prayagraj during the peak days of the festival.

Simultaneously, there has been a notable increase in the number of devotees travelling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya, driven by the desire to visit the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The temple's significance has led to a surge in visitors, with devotees travelling by both train and road. However, the sheer volume of people, especially in the last three days, has posed challenges due to the size and population density of Ayodhya Dham, making it difficult to manage the darshan of Ramlala efficiently.

To alleviate the pressure and ensure safety, adjustments in the arrangements are being made, including suggestions for nearby devotees to consider visiting after a 15-20 day period, allowing those from farther regions to have a more convenient darshan experience.

The distance between Prayagraj and Ayodhya, approximately 170 to 180 kilometers, is typically covered in 4 to 5 hours by road, making it a feasible day trip or overnight journey for many.