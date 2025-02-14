Maha Kumbh: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis took a holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- here and performed Ganga Aarti on Friday.

Expressing joy over attending the Maha Kumbh, the Maharashtra chief minister said the grand religious congregation this year aligns with an astrological convergence that happened after 144 years.

"I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to take a dip in such an auspicious time," he said and praised the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh.

"I would like to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing such a grand event. A new history and record are being created here," Fadnavis said.

"People worldwide are amazed by the scale of this event -- how so many devotees gathered, took a dip and how everything was managed so smoothly. This is the grandeur and divinity of the Maha Kumbh. It is the greatness of our cultural heritage that draws people here," he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Amruta Fadnavis said, "Today, 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh, and we are among them. Being here is an exhilarating experience and the arrangements are truly remarkable." PTI RAJ KIS NSD NSD