Maha Kumbh: Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde, CEC Gyanesh Kumar take dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were among the bigwigs who took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday.

"This is a Maha Kumbh of social, spiritual and cultural change," Shinde said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising the mega event.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who visited the Kumbh with his parents, wife and other family members, said, "Maa Ganga has called us on this pious occasion. I feel good." Munde also praised the "systematic way" in which the Uttar Pradesh government has managed the huge crowd.

"I have come here to study so that these experiences can be used in the preparations for the Trimbakeshwar Kumbh in 2027," she said.

In a post on X in Marathi, the Maharashtra environment minister said, "At the pilgrimage site of Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela, I took a holy bath in the Triveni Sangam Ghat with Matoshree Pradnya Munde. I also performed aarti and prayed at the Triveni Sangam." "We experienced the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela and the wonderful and unique atmosphere here. We also studied how to prepare for the Maha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027.

"I sincerely appreciate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team; they have managed the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with utmost precision and meticulous planning. From fourth-grade employees to Cabinet ministers, everyone has worked very hard. I cannot praise them enough for this," she added.