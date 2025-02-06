Maha Kumbh: Manipur CM to take holy dip in UP's Prayagraj to pray for peace

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that he along with his cabinet colleagues would take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and pray for peace and prosperity for the people of the northeastern state.

He also urged all to join him in the prayers and sought the "divine grace for a brighter, united future" for the residents of Manipur.

"Blessed to be in Prayagraj for the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela, a divine gathering that comes once in 144 years.

"Tomorrow, at the holy Triveni Sangam, along with my esteemed cabinet colleagues and Hon’ble MLAs, I will be taking the sacred dip and praying for peace, harmony, and prosperity for the people of Manipur and the entire nation. May this holy occasion bring blessings to all," the CM posted on X early on Thursday.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

Singh had left the state on Wednesday afternoon. Later at night, three senior ministers and four BJP MLAs went to Delhi by a chartered flight.

During a visit to Manipur in January, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik had invited Singh to the Maha Kumbh Mela, an official statement said.

Khatik met Singh at the CM's official residence here and handed over an invitation to him for the festival.