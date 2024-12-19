Maha Kumbh: Mela administration hikes boat fare by 50 pc

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in January, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved increase in the fares of boatmen by 50 per cent.

According to Additional District Magistrate Mahakumbh Vivek Chaturvedi, this decision comes after prolonged demands from the boatmen and a fruitful discussion between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration.

Welcoming the move, Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association said that boat fares had remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation.

He praised the administration's decision as a significant step in favour of the boatmen's welfare.

Following the fare hike for boats, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that devotees are not overcharged.

A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency and it will be prominently displayed at all ghats and parking areas, according to ADM Mela.

Meanwhile, the administration has also restricted movement of vehicles for devotees' safety. While motorboats remain prohibited, traditional boats can operate even on major bathing festival days.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mahakumbh Abhinav Pathak stated that decisions regarding boat operations during festivals will be based on weather and crowd conditions.

"Currently, 1,455 boats are in operation at Sangam, but this number is expected to exceed 4,000 during Mahakumbh as boats from neighboring districts arrive. All boats will undergo safety inspections before being issued licenses, and life jackets will be provided to boatmen. Additionally, every boatman will receive insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh," he said. PTI ABN ABN NB NB