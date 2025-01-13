Maha Kumbh: Mulayam Singh Yadav's camp proves a big draw for SP supporters

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 13 (PTI) A camp set up in the name of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has become the centre of attraction for Samajwadi Party supporters at the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

People from various districts of the state visiting the Kumbh Mela are stopping by at the camp in Sector 16 near the Sangam Lower Road, which has a statue of the late Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo.

Sandeep Yadav, an SP leader who opened the camp under the name 'Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan', told PTI that a large number of people are visiting the spot after reading about the camp in newspapers.

In the last two days, 5,000-7,000 people have visited the camp to offer their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue, he claimed.

Advertisment

A large hoarding greets visitors at the camp's entrance, depicting Mulayam Singh Yadav taking a holy dip and worshipping the Ganga. The camp's walls are adorned with artistic depictions of the SP stalwart created by students from the fine arts department of Allahabad University.

Sandeep Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly elections from the Allahabad North constituency, said, "A party member donated a Swiss cottage-style tent for the camp to provide accommodation to the devotees attending the fair." "Additionally, a food stall offering 'poori sabzi' operates every morning," he said.

Former SP district president from Aligarh, Girish Yadav, said he arrived here with 25 people, including six women, to take the holy dip.

Advertisment

"After reading about the camp in a newspaper, we decided to come here and pay our homage," he said.

Similarly, Pappan Yadav, who travelled from Gwalior, said he came with his friends to pay tributes to "Netaji", as Mulayama Singh was popularly know, after learning about the camp from a news article .

Sandeep Yadav also shared plans to expand the accommodation facilities at the camp by renting two additional tents, increasing the total number of tents to five in an area spanning 100 feet in length and 50 feet in width.

Advertisment

After Makar Sankranti, he would bring his cows to the camp to allow visitors to engage in 'gau seva' (cow service), the SP leader said.

He also expressed hope that SP chief and Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav would stop by the camp during his visit to the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip.

"Our camp located near the grand Kinnar Akhara in Sector 16 is expected to attract a large number of people who will come to pay tributes to Netaji in the coming days.

Advertisment

"Once the mela concludes, as per the instructions of the party's top leaders, Netaji's statue will be moved to the party office in either Prayagraj or Lucknow," Sandeep Yadav said.

The camp was inaugurated by the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, on Saturday. PTI RAJ KIS ARI