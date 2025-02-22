Maha Kumbh: Nadda, family take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda and his family took a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati river -- at Maha Kumbh on Saturday, an official statement said.

Besides Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, it added.

According to an official statement, the BJP president reached Prayagraj airport on Saturday afternoon where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Phulpur MP Praveen Patel.

Upon reaching Arail in Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Nadda and took him to the Sangam by boat. After bathing, the Nadda family, Adityanath and other BJP leaders worshipped the Ganga.

The UP chief minister prayed for the welfare of the people of the state. The leaders then offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple and Akshayvat, the statement added. PTI RAJ NAV NSD NSD