Maha Kumbh: Naga sadhus enchant devotees at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh on Tuesday showcased the Naga sadhus' captivating display of spiritual fervour and martial artistry, mesmerising pilgrims at Triveni bank.

In addition to the male Naga sadhus, female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers to participate in the 'Amrit Snan'.

Leading most of the akharas during the 'Amrit Snan', the Naga sadhus mesmerised onlookers with their discipline and mastery of traditional weapons. From skilfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the 'damru', their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions, according to an official statement.

Stunts with sticks and other martial feats added to their spirited display, leaving the devotees enthralled, according to the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the grand 'Shobha Yatra' (procession) of the akharas leading up to the 'Amrit Snan', some Naga sadhus rode majestically on horses while others walked on foot, adorned in their distinctive attire and ornaments.

With flowers in their matted hair, garlands around their necks, and the 'trishul' (trident) held high, they added to the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh.

Amid the rhythmic beats of drums, their energy and enthusiasm turned the occasion into a vibrant celebration. Their displays with 'trishuls' and 'damrus' emphasised that Maha Kumbh is not merely a religious event but a festival of unity between humanity and nature.

During the 'Shobha Yatra', both the media and common devotees eagerly raised their cameras to capture the mesmerising presence of Naga sadhus. The sadhus, in turn, engaged with the crowd, inviting them to share their joy.

Some even wore black sunglasses, further captivating the audience with their charismatic expressions.

Dancing to the beats of drums and showcasing their traditional rituals, the Naga sadhus filled the atmosphere with vibrant energy. Their enthusiasm was contagious as devotees watched in awe, captivated by every movement and expression.

Even during the holy bath, the Naga sadhus' unique style stood out. Their playful interactions were a sight to behold as they splashed water on each other. They even engaged with the media, sprinkling water on the cameramen, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the spiritual proceedings.

Through their demeanour and traditions, the Naga sadhus showcased that Maha Kumbh is more than a religious event - it is a celebration of the spiritual and natural harmony of humanity. PTI KIS MNK MNK