Maha Kumbh: NDRF trained 1,300 boatmen in basic water rescue skills

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force has trained about 1,300 boatmen in basic water rescue skills as part of its preparations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, the force chief said on Wednesday.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand also said that the force was in the process of reviewing specifications of its specialised equipment including those which are used in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) combat operations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long workshop on 'Enhancing response capabilities in chemical disaster-2025', Anand said the NDRF was "collaborating" with state disaster response forces and other agencies on training aspects in their shared domain of disaster response.

Asked about the NDRF role in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, the force chief said they imparted basic training for undertaking basic rescue operations in water and saving people from drowning.

Another official of the force said the NDRF has responded to about six instances of boat capsize till now during the Maha Kumbh. There was no loss of lives in these incidents, he said.

NDRF teams are deployed strategically in the Maha Kumbh area and they will be there for a few more days after the event ends on February 26, the official said.

Anand also said the NDRF recently upgraded its speed boats and they are now powered with 40 horsepower engines as compared to the earlier 30.

"We review our equipment on a regular basis as part of our capacity enhancement," he said. PTI NES KVK KVK