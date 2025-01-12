Maha Kumbh offers opportunity to explore spiritual heritage of UP, India: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Maha Kumbh presents a significant opportunity for people across India and the world to explore the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state as well as India.

Speaking at the formal closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025, Adityanath highlighted the uniqueness of this Maha Kumbh, being held after a rare alignment that occurs once in 144 years.

He urged devotees to first offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti and then participate in the Mahakumbh to experience its grandeur.

He said that the 45-day event, starting from January 13 to February 26, is expected to attract about 40 crore visitors, a scale unparalleled outside India and China.

The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers offers a rare spiritual experience.

New developments such as the Akshay Vat Corridor, Saraswati Corridor and pathways connecting prominent temples and pilgrimage sites have enhanced the event's spiritual depth, he said.

Adityanath emphasised the importance of participating in the 'Mauni Amavasya' ritual on January 29, a rare celestial event occurring after 144 years.

Highlighting the role of cultural traditions, he stressed that folk tales and traditions are the lifeblood of a nation.

Festivals like the Gorakhpur Mahotsav provide platforms for local artists, youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs, encouraging their growth, he said.

Adityanath praised the festival's diverse exhibits, including terracotta and honey production and the large-scale National Book Fair, urging youth to engage with literature.

He also reflected on Gorakhpur's rich religious, spiritual and literary heritage, noting its association with great figures like Mahayogi Gorakhnath, Munshi Premchand, and Paramhansa Yogananda.

The chief minister honoured five distinguished individuals with the 'Gorakhpur Ratna' award for their contributions across various fields.

The recipients included veteran theatre artist K C Sen in the field of arts, progressive farmer and honey producer Raju Singh in agricultural entrepreneurship, international tennis player Shagun Kumari in sports, senior orthopaedics specialist BB Tripathi in medicine and Sahil Mahfuz in the field of science. PTI CORR ABN ABN ARD ARD