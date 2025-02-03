Maha Kumbh: Over 2.5 crore take 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami amid heightened safety measures

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The third 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh proceeded smoothly on Monday with lakhs of people taking a dip on the occasion of Basant Panchmi and akharas resuming the grand processions curtailed last week when a stampede killed at least 30 people.

By 8 am, over 62.25 lakh devotees had taken the ritual dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. The figure swelled to over 2.57 crore till 8 pm, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

After the stampede that broke out at the Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' (January 29), the state government mounted up safety measures with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to adopt a 'zero-error' approach.

Unlike the Mauni Amavasya dip when crowd pressure built up at the Sangam, many devotees this time took to other ghats instead of jostling for space at the confluence exhibiting self-awareness amid heightened security and crowd control measures in the Mela area, according to officials.

Chief Minister Adityanath monitored the situation from his official residence in Lucknow since 3.30 am, they said.

DIG (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna told PTI Videos that in light of the January 29 stampede, additional force was deployed at all pressure points for crowd management.

"Everything is running smoothly today," he said during a pre-dawn patrolling in the Mela area.

Later in the day, the DIG and some other senior officers went around the Mela area on horseback to assess crowd management.

"Our crowd management has been good today, which is visible. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere yet. Additional deployment has been made at the pressure points. The Amrit Snan is progressing smoothly as per order," Krishna said.

On Monday night, the government said to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience at the Maha Kumbh, extensive security arrangements were implemented.

Personnel from police, PAC, STF, ATS, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads were deployed at key locations, including intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and ghats, the government said.

Water police, trained divers, SDRF, NDRF, and flood company personnel closely monitored the Sangam and other ghats. Surveillance was enhanced with CCTV cameras, drones, and real-time monitoring at the Integrated Command Control Centre.

Public announcements provided safety instructions, while 36 designated parking zones minimized walking distance to the ghats, the government said.

Senior officials supervised crowd control and security throughout the day, ensuring devotees' safety, it added.

The government said it expected a footfall of around five crore pilgrims through Monday. At break of dawn, seers from various akharas, including the ash-smeared Naga sadhus, began their ceremonial journey towards the Triveni Sangam.

By 3 pm, almost all akharas had completed their bath and started returning to their camps. Helicopters were used to shower rose petals upon the seers and pilgrims at the site considered among most sacred by Hindus.

Juna Akhara Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj told PTI Videos, "The entire world is looking at India, at our social harmony and spiritual values." As per tradition, akharas belonging to three sects -- Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen -- took the holy dip in a pre-determined sequence.

According to the schedule released by Maha Kumbh authorities, the Amrit Snan (formerly 'Shahi Snan') commenced at 4 am with akharas of the Sanyasi sect.

Leading the sacred procession were Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Anand, Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara.

Each akhara was allotted a 40-minute window, with the first procession completing the ritual and returning to their camps by 8.30 am.

Next in line were the akharas of the Bairagi sect, whose bathing sequence began at 8.25 am. The processions included the All India Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, All India Panch Digamber Ani Akhara, and All India Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara.

After their turn concluded at 12.35 pm, Udaseen sect, the final group, entered the sacred waters. This sect comprised the Panchayati Naya Udaseen Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen Nirvana, and Panchayati Nirmal Akhara, which was the last to undertake the snan and left Sangam after 3 pm.

The akharas moved in processions, led by their mahants and mahamandaleshwars on decked-up chariots carrying their 'Isht Dev' (cherished deity) in palanquins for the holy bath, with hundreds of Naga sadhus and saffron-clad seers also joining in.

The Naga sadhus wore only ash on their bodies from head to toe along with garlands of marigold and rose, while other seers were adorned with their traditional ornaments and carried holy insignias as they marched towards the Sangam for the dip.

In a message posted on X, Adityanath congratulated all those taking part in the Amrit Snan, saying, "Greetings to all saints, akharas, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have taken the holy dip." Devotees expressed their happiness as they took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

Sarthak from Delhi said, "I feel spiritual after coming here. My mind found peace after completing the snan." Niranjan Mishra from Pashupatinath in Nepal said he was happy to be at the Kumbh, adding that he found the arrangements and police assistance impressive.

"It was incredible to witness the (akhara) processions," said Shyam Prakash, another devotee.

Walking along with Naga sadhus and other seers, Crystal who came from Belgium said, "I feel very happy to be here. It's special and divine." She also said she was thankful to her friends who introduced her to Sanatan Dharma.

Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara, who is originally from Russia, said, "This is a very holy moment of my life. I have been following Sanatan Dharma for the past 17 years." Held once in 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has been marked by an unmatched spiritual energy, with lakhs of devotees camping at the fairgrounds.

Astrologers believe that this year's 'Triveni Yog' is a rare celestial alignment which occurs once in 144 years, making the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which will continue till February 26, particularly auspicious.

So far, the highest single-day turnout was seen on Mauni Amavasya when eight crore devotees bathed in the Sangam, the government said.

While 3.5 crore people gathered on Makar Sankranti (January 14), over two crore people took the dip on January 30 and February 1, and 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima (January 13), it said.

Since January 13 till end of Sunday, over 34.97 crore devotees have visited the Maha Kumbh, it added.

While Monday's is the last of the three Amrit Snans, two more special bathing dates fall on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri) before the culmination of the world's largest spiritual congregation.