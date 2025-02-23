Maha Kumbh: Over 3.5 lakh people visit Digital Anubhuti Kendra

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) More than 3.5 lakh people have visited the Digital Anubhuti Kendra set up in Sector 4 here to get a digital experience of Maha Kumbh since its inauguration, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Sunday.

The Digital Anubhuti Kendra introduced the devotees coming here to the ancient mythological stories and beliefs of Sanatan faith with the latest technology of AI, virtual reality and hologram, said the statement, adding this centre especially attracted young and foreign tourists.

More than 3.5 lakh devotees, including President Droupadi Murmu and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, have visited the Digital Anubhuti Kendra so far and appreciated it.

Revenue of about Rs 1.75 crore was also received from this centre.

The Digital Anubhuti Kendra played an important role in introducing the young generation and foreign tourists to the ancient Sanatan culture of the country. It has 12 galleries and presents the mythological stories of Maha Kumbh, Samudra Manthan, Yamuna River and Prayag Mahatmya in a divine grand manner through the latest technology like AI, VR and hologram.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called it a confluence of faith and modernity on the occasion of the inauguration of Anubhuti Kendra on January 9, the statement said. PTI RAJ NAV AS AS