Maha Kumbh: Over 50 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, says UP govt

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday evening during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The participation marks the "largest congregation" in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event, the state government, which is hosting the mega fair in Prayagraj, it said.

The footfall at the Hindu pilgrimage has surpassed the population count of all countries in the world except India and China, it added.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus.

Despite a deadly stampede on January 29, the fair continued to draw millions of pilgrims from India and the world daily.

According to the government, over 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday alone, pushing the overall footfall at Maha Kumbh past 50 crore (till February 14).