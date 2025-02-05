Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Maha Kumbh mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Dressed in a full-sleeve deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi held 'rudraksh' beads in his hands during the bathing ritual amid chants of mantras.

The prime minister, who was wearing a 'rudraksh' necklace, offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga.

Modi took a boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath earlier welcomed the PM upon his arrival in Prayagraj.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. It is considered among the holiest pilgrimages by Hindus The mega fair on the banks of the Sangam has been drawing millions of pilgrims from across India and the world.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, so far, over 38 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh.