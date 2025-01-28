Maha Kumbh: Railways running 360 trains for devotees on 'Mauni Amavasya'

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The railways is running 360 trains, including 190 special trains, for millions of devotees expected to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on 'Mauni Amavasya', Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, said on Tuesday.

The 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' on Wednesday is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said that the railways has taken extensive measures to accommodate the unprecedented influx of pilgrims and decided to significantly increase train services for 'Mauni Amavasya', the most auspicious day of the Maha Kumbh.

“Railways is operating 360 trains for this occasion, including 190 special trains. The special trains are being run in three zones -- Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway -- to manage the massive influx of devotees,” Kumar said.

“This historic move will ensure a train runs every four minutes, and provide seamless connectivity and uninterrupted travel for millions of pilgrims,” he added.

According to Kumar, Indian Railways has undertaken massive efforts to ensure smooth and convenient travel for millions of devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Kumar highlighted that the railways has developed infrastructure worth Rs 5,000 crore in and around Prayagraj to support the Maha Kumbh Mela, ensuring timely upgrades and enhanced capacity.

He also mentioned some of the key infrastructure developments such as new road under bridges (RUBs) and road over bridges (ROBs), track doubling and station upgrades, which have made this record-breaking train service possible by decongesting the rail lines.

“Indian Railways has significantly improved passenger amenities to ensure a seamless journey for devotees. Every station in Prayagraj possesses newly constructed toilets along with ample drinking water and food courts,” Kumar said.

He added, “In case of an emergency, 'First Aid' booths and medical observation rooms will provide the needed assistance. At Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra will assist devotees with wheelchairs, luggage trolleys, hotel and taxi bookings, medicines, baby milk and other essentials.” Regarding passenger safety, Kumar said that RPF personnel are deployed at railway stations to ensure seamless boarding and deboarding.

“To facilitate smooth movement, colour-coded tickets and designated 'Ashriya Asthals' have been introduced,” Kumar said.

He further said that RPF personnel escort devotees from the 'Ashriya Asthals' and assist them in reaching the trains.

Kumar also praised the Uttar Pradesh government's arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

“In a coordinated effort with the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian Railways has established multiple holding areas where passengers can wait comfortably in tents,” Kumar said.

“These areas are equipped with food arrangements and display information in several languages. One of the largest such areas is Khusro Bagh, located just outside Prayagraj station, which can accommodate up to 1 lakh passengers at a time,” he said. PTI JP JP KVK KVK